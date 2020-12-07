AHEPA mourns passing of Paul Sarbanes

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association said it "mourned profoundly" the death of Paul Sarbanes, a Maryland Democrat who served in the US Congress for more than three decades, describing him as a "titan" of the Greek-American community.

“As the son of Greek immigrants, [he] learned the values of hard work and education from his parents and became a staunch defender of his heritage. He fulfilled the American Dream by dedicating his life selflessly to public service, including becoming Maryland’s first five-term US senator; and to championing Hellenic ideals," the head of AHEPA, George G. Horiates, said in a statement.

“As a member of the US Senate and US House of Representatives, Sarbanes’ strong advocacy for the policy priorities of the American Hellenic community included the enactment of the arms embargo on Turkey following Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974," he continued, adding that he "will be missed greatly. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Sarbanes family."