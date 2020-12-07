Basket League leader Peristeri got upset at home to hitherto winless Lavrio on Saturday and is joined at the top of the table by AEK and Iraklis, though these three teams have not played the same number of games. AEK and Panathinaikos remain the teams with a perfect record to date.

Lavrio scored its first win of the season, beating host Peristeri 78-70 rather comfortably, against a quite tired opponent from its European commitments.

AEK had to work really hard to beat visiting PAOK 85-84, with the visitors protesting about the last call of the game that had it gone their way could have taken the game to overtime.

Iraklis performed well at Messolonghi to beat local Harilaos Trikoupis 71-68 to climb to 10 points from six games.

Panathinaikos strolled to a 79-53 away win at Ionikos for its fourth win in as many matches, while Promitheas failed once again to beat Aris away, just like every time it has played at the Nick Galis Hall, going down 94-83 to its host.

Kolossos showed some concrete signs of improvement trouncing Larisa 90-64 on Rhodes, in what was a rare weekend when all six games of the basket League took place unhindered by the coronavirus.