Ethics Committee votes to lift Polakis’ immunity

Parliament’s Ethics Committee has ruled in favor of lifting the immunity from prosecution of SYRIZA MP and former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis, with a vote in a House plenary session expected on the issue, most likely next week.



The lifting of Polakis’ immunity was decided after a lawsuit for defamation was submitted by publisher Yiannis Kourtakis. New Democracy, Movement for Change and Greek Solution voted in favor of lifting his immunity.



At Wednesday’s voting session of the Ethics Committee, New Democracy MP Thanasis Plevris asked to be recused because he is Kourtakis’ lawyer.



Polakis, who is seen as a maverick and controversial politician, was not present at Wednesday’s vote.