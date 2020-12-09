ATHEX: Index record not seen in over 23 years

The Greek stock market has not seen a streak of 14 northbound sessions in a row since 1997, or at least it hadn’t until Wednesday, as news of the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine program – a light at the end of the tunnel for the economy too – sent shares higher again. There was a significant increase in turnover too on Wednesday, while the benchmark is just a whisker away from the 800-point milestone, once again led by bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 796.01 points, adding 0.61% to Tuesday’s 791.17 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.62% to close at 1,906.48 points.

The banks index rose 3.54%, with Alpha growing 4.11%, Eurobank earning 3.77%, National advancing 3.07% and Piraeus improving 2.27%.

Aegean Air soared 9.57% and Piraeus Port Authority collected 4.04%, while Sarantis fell 2.22%.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €123 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €69 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.11% to close at 54.47 points.