Athens welcomes ‘strong warning to Turkey’
“Europe takes one step at a time. It did the same thing at this [European] Council. It took another step in what was a strong warning to Turkey to change its behavior,” government sources said.
Athens welcomed a decision by European Union leaders to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over its provocations in recent months as “a strong warning to Turkey to change its behavior.”
