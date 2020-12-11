NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens welcomes ‘strong warning to Turkey’

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Politics

Athens welcomed a decision by European Union leaders to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over its provocations in recent months as “a strong warning to Turkey to change its behavior.”

“Europe takes one step at a time. It did the same thing at this [European] Council. It took another step in what was a strong warning to Turkey to change its behavior,” government sources said. 
 

