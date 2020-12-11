MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece lifts some restrictions as Covid pressure lingers

Medical personnel conduct a Covid-19 rapid test at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Friday. Despite five weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus infections remain high, putting pressure on the country’s health system. Greek authorities said Friday bookshops and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen beginning Monday but all other retail stores, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes will remain shut throughout the Christmas period as part of the country’s second lockdown. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

