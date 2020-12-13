Clergy decry church limits during holiday season

Reactions among bishops in general are reportedly mounting over the government’s decision to only allow churches to open on Christmas Day and Epiphany on January 6, with a limit of nine people allowed and up to 25 people in metropolitan cathedrals.

The sanctification of water in an open public space on Epiphany is also banned.

“I think that some people are handling issues without knowing the reality or don’t want to see it,” said Dimitriada’s Bishop Ignatios, among many clerics who see the move as impractical.

However, he noted the clergy is committed to the decisions of the Holy Synod, which convenes on Tuesday.

“We will wait for its decisions,” he told Tachydromos newspaper on Saturday.