Turkey issues fresh Navtex warnings demanding demilitarization of Greek islands

The Turkish navy on Sunday evening issued three navigational (Navtex) warnings demanding the demilitarization of the Greek islands of Samothraki, Lemnos, Chios, Samos, Tilos and Halki.

The move came after European Union leaders last week failed to agree on solid sanctions against Turkey over its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, reports Monday said that the Oruc Reis research vessel has left the port of Antalya and is steering on a southwest course within Turkish territorial waters.