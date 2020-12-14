NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey issues fresh Navtex warnings demanding demilitarization of Greek islands

TAGS: Turkey, Security

The Turkish navy on Sunday evening issued three navigational (Navtex) warnings demanding the demilitarization of the Greek islands of Samothraki, Lemnos, Chios, Samos, Tilos and Halki.

The move came after European Union leaders last week failed to agree on solid sanctions against Turkey over its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, reports Monday said that the Oruc Reis research vessel has left the port of Antalya and is steering on a southwest course within Turkish territorial waters.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.