Government clears nail salons to reopen

Nail salons will be allowed to operate as of Tuesday, government officials said Monday.

Nail salon businesses had originally been shut down as part of nationwide measures aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, salon workers felt they had been unfairly targeted in light of the government’s decision to reopen hair salons.

Officials Monday justified the decision citing allegations that many customers were illegally scheduling appointments with manicurists for a mani-pedi treatment at home.