ATHEX: Stock index flirting with 800 pts again

Fresh hopes of a Brexit deal on Tuesday gave stocks across Europe a fresh push, with Greek stocks following suit to take the local market’s benchmark back up to within striking distance of the 800-point level. Turnover has increased in the last few sessions, this being the last full trading week of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 788.02 points, adding 1.15% to Friday’s 779.04 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.11% to close at 1,885.61 points.

The banks index grew 2.09%, as Piraeus jumped 4.30%, National advanced 4.03% and Alpha grew 3.51%, while Eurobank conceded 1.10%.

Ellaktor soared 7.77%, Sarantis earned 3.11%, GEK Terna collected 2.42%, Piraeus Port Authority augmented 2.36% and Coca-Cola HBC climbed 2.11%, as Terna Energy shrank 3.75% and Viohalco fell 1.08%.

In total 70 stocks posted gains, 43 sustained losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €117.2 million, down from last Friday’s €152.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.21% to 55.35 points.