US ambassador briefs Greek foreign minister on Turkish sanctions

Greek Foreign Ministry via Twitter

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt met with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens on Tuesday to brief the Greek official on the US government’s recent decision to impose sanctions on Turkey over Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

According to a Foreign Ministry tweet, the pair also discussed regional issues and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly in light of Monday’s decision by Washington.

Pyatt also briefed Dendias on the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), under whose provisions the sanctions are being imposed.