Mitsotakis praises Obama’s book during presentation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sang the praises on Tuesday of former US President Barack Obama for living up to expectations with his book “A Promised Land.”



In his message during the presentation of the Greek edition of the book, Mitsotakis said that Obama won a difficult bet and described his writing as balanced and thoroughly worked, and that he had already read two-thirds.



“Stealing a little time in the evenings or, sometimes, when I’m on a plane on trips that give me some free time,” he said.