Varoufakis calls for Greek bankruptcy inquiry

The leader of the leftist MeRA25 party, Yanis Varoufakis, submitted a proposal to Parliament on Tuesday for the establishment of an inquiry committee to investigate the causes of Greece’s financial meltdown and bankruptcy in 2010 and its subsequent international bailouts.



“I submit a proposal, in accordance with the Constitution and Parliament’s rule of procedure, for an investigation of these causes,” he said in his closing statement during the budget debate on Tuesday.



“We are not interested in targeting, but recording, on scientific grounds, all the views concerning the actions and omissions that led the country to bankruptcy and the memoranda,” said Varoufakis, who served as finance minister of the SYRIZA government in 2015.