Covid-19 deaths remain high, 550 patients intubated

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 98 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, which raised the number of overall fatalities to 3,785.

The median age of those who died was 79 years.

EODY also confirmed 1,240 new infections which drove the total number to 126,372. Of these new cases, 14 were reported at the country’s entry points,

The total number of intubated patients fell to 550 (average age was 67) from 558 on Monday , while 755 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,607,015 PCR tests and 364,737 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.