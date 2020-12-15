Government publishes rules for holiday gatherings, churches

The rules based on which citizens will celebrate the holiday season and churches will operate were published in the government gazette on Tuesday.

Based on the law, which will be in effect from December 13 to January 7, 2021, gatherings at homes on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will be limited to a maximum of nine people from two families.

As for churches, the law stipulates that they will only open on Christmas Day on December 25, New Year’s Day and Epiphany on January 6, with a limit of nine people allowed, and 25 in cathedrals.

The holiday of the Epiphany will not include a traditional blessing of the waters.