Michel discusses EU summit conclusions with Erdogan

European Council President Charles Michel spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the request of Ankara, according to a European official.

Michel briefed Erdogan about the conclusions of the EU leaders council on the Eastern Mediterranean (December 10-11), which condemned Turkey's actions in the region.

Michel stressed the need for consistent and in-depth de-escalation of tension, as well as a restart of exploratory talks with Greece, the official said.

Michel also urged the restart of talks under the aegis of the United Nations toward resolving the Cyprus issue.

Both leaders agreed to keep communication channels open.

