ATHEX: Index edges lower at end of mixed day

The Greek bourse endured some pressure during Tuesday’s trade, but the benchmark only suffered minimal losses, the majority of stocks secured gains and bank stocks continued to rise, although turnover did drop to its lowest level in the last 14 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 787.32 points, shedding 0.09% from Monday’s 788.02 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.10% to close at 1,883.79 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.17%.

The banks index advanced 1.26%, as Alpha climbed 1.99%, National collected 1.20%, Eurobank grabbed 0.87% and Piraeus increased 0.59%.

Ellaktor advanced for the second day in a row, up 6.19% after the announcement of the acquisition of a 5% stake in the infrastructure group by Asteras Tripolis soccer club owners Dimitris Bakos and Ioannis Kaymenakis. Aegean Air augmented 4.15% and Terna Energy fell 3.27%.

In total 61 stocks registered gains, 43 endured losses and 14 stayed put. Turnover amounted to 65.7 million euros, down from Monday’s €117.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.21% to 54.68 points.