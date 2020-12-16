Electric car manufacturer to announce 100mln euro investment in Greece

Electric car manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE is expected to announce a 100-million-euro investment in Greece, according to reports.

Reports say CEO Ulrich Hermann will sign a memorandum of understanding with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Frangogiannis during an online event on Wednesday.

According to the same reports, the company, which makes the e.GO Life electric car, wants to set up a factory in Greece.

The company, which was originally founded in 2015 by Prof. Dr. Günther Schuh, was reportedly earlier this year transferred to the Dutch investment group ND Industrial BV after falling into financial trouble.

The Aachen-based company currently employs approximately 450 workers.