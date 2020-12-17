Scooters removed from Thessaloniki seafront
Municipal police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki conducted an operation on Wednesday to remove electric scooters from several parts of the seafront which are not allowed to circulate, as part of the measures introduced to battle the coronavirus.
The city police collected 59 scooters belonging to a private rental company.
Similar operations will continue in the coming days.