UAE joins East Mediterranean Gas Forum

Egypt said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates has joined the Cairo-based Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum as an observer.

Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan established the EastMed Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization in a virtual ceremony hosted by Cairo in September.

The Palestinian Authority is also part of the forum.

France has applied to join, with the United States and European Union requesting observer status.

