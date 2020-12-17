Probunkers applies for LNG bunkering permit in Singapore

Greek company probunkers on Wednesday announced it had submitted a request for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering license to supply marine fuel in the port of Singapore.



Alexander Prokopakis, the company’s chief executive officer, said the application “supports our quest to become the first independent global LNG bunker supplier. The LNG-fueled fleet is growing and we see an increasing interest from charterers and shipowners for LNG as a marine fuel.”



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) sees LNG as a solution to meet the mid- to long-term needs of the international and domestic shipping community for cleaner marine fuel.



There has been increasing interest among shipowners in the use of LNG as a marine fuel and an increasing number of ports are equipped with the infrastructure for supply.



The MPA launched its call for parties interested in receiving licenses on October 28 and the deadline for submissions was last Tuesday.



The MPA seeks to announce the new LNG bunker licensees by February 2021.