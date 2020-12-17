COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Milwaukee bridge lit in colors of Greek flag

Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge was lit blue-and-white, the colors of the Greek flag, for a few hours on Tuesday evening in celebration of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signing a five-year supermax extension with the local NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s the place I want to be,” Antetokounmpo said Wednesday, one day after signing the contract that took the two-time reigning MVP off next summer’s free-agent market.

“It’s the place I want to raise my kids. I feel good here. My family feels good here, so I’m good,” he said.

