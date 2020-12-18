Balthasar Neumann Ensemble | December 20

[Daniel Dittus]

The Athens Concert Hall is treating classical music aficionados to a performance of the Balthasar Neumann Ensemble and Choir under the baton of Thomas Hengelbrock. The world-famous ensemble will be performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor, a monumental piece based on the complete Latin text of the Ordinarium Missae, hailed as one of the composer’s greatest works. It was penned in 1748 or 1749, shortly before his death. It will be streamed on the Concert Hall’s website, megaron.gr, free of charge, from Hamburg, at noon on Sunday, December 20.