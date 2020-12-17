Kraftwerk Tribute | December 18

The Onassis Cultural Center’s Movement Radio initiative is holding a special 24-hour tribute to German music pioneers Kraftwerk on the occasion of the Dusseldorf-based band’s 50-year anniversary. Organized in cooperation with the Goethe Institute, the tribute comprises a conference and lots of music from the act that created the enigmatic Gesamtkunstwerk, a total artwork that changed the course of music forever and provided a poignant commentary on the changing, post-World War II world. For more details on the tribute and how to log in, visit Onassis.org.