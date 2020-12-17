Deaths and intubated patient numbers dip

[AP]

The number of coronavirus-related deaths and critical Covid-19 patients who are on ventilators dropped on Thursday, though the contraction in new infections was only slight.

In its daily bulletin on Thursday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 78 deaths in the 24-hour period, an improvement from Wednesday’s and Tuesday’s toll of 85 and 98, respectively.

There was also an improvement in the number of intubated patients, which on Thursday came to 542 from 552 on Wednesday.

The number of new infections, however, dipped only slightly at 1,155 on Thursday from 1,190 the day before.