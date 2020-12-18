Two formally arrested on espionage charges

Two suspects accused of spying against Greece were Friday formally arrested by the authorities.

One of the suspects has been identified as a 35-year-old secretary at the Turkish consulate on the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes. The second suspect, aged 54, was employed on a passenger ferry connecting the islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo. Both islands lie close to the Turkish coast.

The 54-year-old had been given five days to prepare his defense. Authorities executed an arrest warrant after the deadline expired Friday.

The 35-year-old has already pleaded guilty to the charges.

