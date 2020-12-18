Two juveniles in custody over fatal Thessaloniki robbery

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Friday said that two juveniles who have been taken in custody are suspects in the death of a 87-year-old man during a robbery.

The 14-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were allegedly identified from CCTV footage and witness testimonies after breaking into the elderly man’s house in downtown Thessaloniki on December 2.

The victim died in hospital two days later as a result of injuries sustained in an attack with a sharp instrument. Police believe the suspects seized the weapon from the man after he tried to stop them from burglarizing his house.

After hitting the man several times in the face and body, the pair allegedly made off with 250 euros in cash and a gold chain.

The 45-year-old grandmother of the two minors and her 40-year-old partner, believed to have acted as lookouts, have been arrested as accomplices to the act.