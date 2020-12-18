Energean acquires Edison E&P

London-based Greek-owned company Energean completed its acquisition of Edison Exploration & Production SpA from Edison SpA, it said on Thursday, with a final net consideration of $203 million.



Energean chief executive Mathios Rigas commented that “completion of our acquisition of Edison E&P marks a key milestone on our path to becoming the leading independent gas producer in the Mediterranean and significantly advances us toward our goal of delivering material-free cash flows and shareholder returns in a sustainable way.”