Strict lockdown imposed in Kozani to curb virus spread

Greek authorities on Friday announced a ban on movement from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the suspension of click-and-collect services at retail stores in the region of Kozani, northern Greece, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said at a briefing that the viral load in the region is “alarmingly high,” with 397 active cases whose median age is 53.

Similar measures were imposed in West Attica’s Elefsina, Mandra and Aspropyrgos on Thursday.

In the same briefing, Professor of pediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou that it is the first week that the number of patients who left intensive care units are more than those who were admitted.

Infectious disease expert and government adviser Gkikas Magiorkinis presented a new platform where citizens who are interested in taking a free Covid-19 test will be able to submit their application. The selection of the candidates will be random and those who are accepted will be notified on December 28 on the date and place for the test.

The platform will open on December 21.

Earlier, health authorities announced 916 new infections which brought the total number to 129,584 and 96 deaths. The overall number of fatalities now stands at 4,044.

Of the new cases, 245 were detected in Attica, 186 in Thessaloniki, 46 in Magnissia, 39 in Larissa, 37 in Kozani, 34 in Pieria, 28 in Serres, 26 in Xanthi, 25 in Evros, 23 in Lesvos, 18 in Kavala and Karditsa, 17 in Aitoloakarnania, 16 in Pella, 14 in Rodopi and 12 in Viotia.