ATHEX: Benchmark conquers the 800-pt level

Though few admitted to it, there was much anticipation that Friday’s triple-witching session at the Greek bourse would be the one to take the benchmark above the psychologically significant level of 800 points. It did, and in doing so took the bourse into territory unseen in the pandemic era, with the future looking up for the economy as the government announced the first vaccines would be given to Greeks as early as next weekend.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 800.06 points, the highest since late February, adding 1.17% to Thursday’s 790.77 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.70%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.26% to close at 1,915.77 points and the banks index edged up 0.14%.

PPC earned 4.39%, Jumbo increased 3.93%, Lamda Development collected 3.60% and GEK Terna rose 3.11%, as Aegean decreased 4.17% and Fourlis lost 2.05%

In total 74 stocks posted gains, 26 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112 million euros, up from Thursday’s €66.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.29% to 55.55 points.