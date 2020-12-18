Panathinaikos scored an essential home win over Alba Berlin on Thursday, while Olympiakos endured a second home loss in 48 hours, this time to Real Madrid on Friday.

The Greens defeated Alba 92-69 in Athens illustrating they are definitely on the mend; they still have time to get something out of this regular season in the tournament.

Panathinaikos unleashed upon Alba all the energy gathered after what it considered an unfair loss to Real two days earlier, with the Greens’ defense confirming its recent improvement and its attack having a great day led by captain Ioannis Papapetrou (22 points).

Although the 23-point margin does not exactly reflect how competitive the game was, it shows the resolve of the Greeks to win in emphatic fashion. This was the Greens’ fifth victory in 14 games.

Real Madrid did it in Piraeus in practically the same fashion as it had done in Athens two nights earlier, beating Olympiakos by four (86-82) in overtime.

It shows “how difficult it is to win here in Greece,” as Real coach Pablo Laso said after the game that saw regulation end 69-69, with the lead going back and forth all night.

Eventually some poor decisions in attack involving Olympiakos’ top scorers (with 18 points apiece) Hassan Martin and Shaquielle McKissic cost the Reds, who were without injured Giorgos Printezis.

Olympiakos now has a 7-7 record and is on the ninth place, while Panathinaikos is joint 13th.