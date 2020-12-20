TÜV Nord certification for Corinth Pipeworks

Corinth Pipeworks, a member of Cenergy Holdings, is the first steel pipe producer to be certified as a Carbon-Neutral Company for its production activities in 2019 by TÜV Nord, it said last week.

It has ensured that 100% of electrical energy needs for 2019 originated from renewable energy sources, totally eliminating indirect emissions, it noted.

CEO Ilias Bekiros said the certification “practically confirms our company’s commitment to the principles of sustainability, the confrontation of climate change and at the same time highlights our innovative position in our sector, as the first steel pipe producer in the world to receive this certification.”

This is a well-deserved distinction for Corinth Pipeworks, said Lead Verifier of TÜV Hellas Dr Panagiotis Achladas, who verified the calculations of greenhouse gas emissions.