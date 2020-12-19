Erdogan: those who threaten us with sanctions will be disappointed

Reuters

Those who threaten Turkey with sanctions will end up disappointed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

In a videotaped message for a highway opening, the Turkish president noted that his country “will never hesitate to use its sovereign rights," Anadolu agency reported.

"They tried to confront Turkey using every method, such as using terrorist group, coup attempts, political and economic traps, sanctions...thank God they have not been successful so far."

The Turkish president noted that Turkey can work with those who treat it with respect and fairness: "We leave the door open for those who are ready to sit and talk with us on equal terms and agree with fair offers,” he said.

(Anadolu Agency)