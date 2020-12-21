No evidence new Covid strain will affect vaccine resistance, Greek expert says

There is currently no evidence that a new coronavirus strain that has caused cases to soar in the UK will render vaccines less effective, a prominent Greek expert has said.

“There is no indication that this will affect the vaccine,” Charalambos Gogos, an infectious disease specialist and member of Greece’s Covid-19 committee of experts told Mega TV on Monday. “We are waiting for more data [before making any evaluation],” he said.

Gogos said that mutations, or genetic changes, arise naturally in all viruses as they replicate and circulate in human populations.

These mutations tend to make the virus more contagious but less deadly, he said.