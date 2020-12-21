Petsas again cautions against complacency during holiday season

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Monday again cautioned against complacency in social distancing during the upcoming holiday season, warning that failure to adhere with rules over Christmas will force the authorities to impose even stricter restrictions for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We do not want to make any steps backward,” Petsas told a press briefing. “Given that the vaccination [program] is about to start, we want to be looking into the future with optimism,” he said.

The first anti-coronavirus jabs are expected to reach Greece on December 26 and the first vaccinations to take place the following day.

Authorities have urged the public to spend Christmas with their family, at most with one more – a maximum of nine people.

Greek health authorities announced 70 deaths and 588 infections from the coronavirus on Sunday.