Mytilineos buys solar energy project in Andalusia

Mytilineos on Monday announced the acquisition of a 50-megawatt solar energy project in Spain (the Jaén photovoltaic project) from Viridi RE.



The project is located in the Municipality of Jaén (Andalusia), an area with significant sunshine in southeastern Spain.



It is ready for construction, which is planned for the first quarter of 2021.



The photovoltaic project will be connected to the high-voltage Endesa substation.



This project is part of Mytilineos’ renewable energy development strategy in Europe and is part of a wider range of projects in the country.



Nikos Papapetrou, general manager of Mytilineos’ Renewable Energy and Energy Storage (RSD) Business Unit, said: “We are very pleased with this new project in Spain, as it is an important milestone in our development in the Iberian Peninsula and Europe. We are also pleased to be working with a professional project development company such as Viridi RE and we are confident that we will share even greater successes in the future.”