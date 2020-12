Α Μaltese-flagged tanker that had been adrift due to engine failure on Monday off the Cape of Kafireas, in southeastern Evia, has reached a safe anchorage in the area and is now waiting to be towed to Elefsina shipyards for repairs, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported Monday.

The tanker has a 17-member crew and one passenger onboard, but no cargo.

Winds up to 4 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area.