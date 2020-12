Shipping minister Yiannis Plakiotakis who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 since November 23 was released from Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Tuesday.

Plakiotakis initially spent a week at home but was then admitted to Evangelismos on November 28 due to high fever. On December 1, he was transferred to the intensive care unit but was not intubated.

The minister will work from home.