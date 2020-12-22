No caroling this year, Greece’s coronavirus task force says

Greece’s coronavirus task force has prohibited traditional caroling this Christmas season to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Hardalias said that churches will be allowed to open to the faithful only on Christmas Day, New Year and Epiphany on Jan. 6, with limits on the number of people allowed inside according to church size.

He said the permitted number of worshippers in small churches will be 25 persons and 50 in large cathedrals. The use of a mask will be obligatory throughout the rituals.

The 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew will remain in place, he said.

Hardalias said police will be carrying out intensified checks to ensure compliance with the measures during the holiday period.



Earlier on Tuesday, Greek authorities announced 83 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. They also announced 853 new cases raising the total of confirmed cases to 132,430. There are also 491 patients on ventilators.