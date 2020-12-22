Turkish Navtex seen as a nod to exploratory talks

Turkey on Tuesday issued a navigational telex, or Navtex, for seismic exploration within the contours of its continental shelf through June 21.

According to the telex, issued by the Antalya station, survey work will be conducted by the Oruc Reis, Ataman and Cengiz Han vessels.

The designated geographical area and the duration of the survey were seen by analysts as a good-will gesture from Turkey that could open the door to the resumption of exploratory talks with Greece.