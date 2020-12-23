NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mild quake hits western Greece

TAGS: Earthquake

A small quake shook the western Greek town of Nafpaktos on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 and occurred at 2.20 a.m. It was centered eight kilometers southwest of Nafpaktos, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

A magnitude 4 quake can cause moderate damage.

