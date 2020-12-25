Swan Lake | To December 31

Ticket services firm Viva.gr is showing Tchaikovsky’s all-time classic “Swan Lake” in a high-definition recording by the Russian Ballet Theater that was performed at the Piraeus Municipal Theater last year, starring Mizinova Liudmila, Odinokova Natalia and Tkachenko Maxim. The video can be viewed at any time through December 31 and the fee is 10 euros. The instructions on the website are only available in Greek, but they are not very complicated. Just click on the show and the Tickets button to receive your viewing code after payment. Otherwise, call 11876 for details.