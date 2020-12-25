Sleeping Beauty | December 25-27

Unable to open its doors this year due to the Covid restrictions, the annual Christmas Theater program of holiday events has gone online with a shorter program of live-streamed shows. For the Christmas holiday it will be streaming Tchaikovsky’s family favorite “Sleeping Beauty” with the 1966 choreography by Rudolf Nureyev for Milan’s La Scala. The production by the iconic Italian theater company is directed by Felix Korobov and stars Polina Semionova and Timofej Andrijashenko. Viewings cost 15 euros and can be arranged at christmastheater.gr or viva.gr, or by telephone at 211.770.1700. Shows take place at 8 p.m., with additional 4 p.m. matinée performances on December 26 and 27.