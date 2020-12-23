Tsipras voices concern over foreign policy

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has expressed his concern over developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, while criticizing the government’s foreign policy on Turkey.

In an interview with Militaire.gr on Wednesday, Tsipras said he was concerned that Greece’s “diplomatic defeat” at the recent European Council in Brussels will result in a “national defeat in 2021.”

“I am equally concerned that we stand on the brink of a new arms race,” the leader of SYRIZA added. [ANA-MPA]