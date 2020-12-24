Eight suspects identified in connection with attack against rector

[Intime News]

Eight people could face numerous charges, including membership in a criminal gang, abduction and coercion, in connection with an attack against Athens University of Economics and Business Rector Dimitris Bourantonis by a group of youths in his office on October 29 this year.

The police’s preliminary investigation, conducted by Attica’s Security Directorate, also includes charges of unlawful detention, violence, disruption to the operation of a public service and damage to property.

The eight suspects were among the group of about 15 hooded assailants who hurled verbal abuse and threats against Bourantonis and hung a sign on his neck with a slogan in favour of squatting.

They also smashed computers and equipment and sprayed slogans on the walls and furniture.

The file has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office which will conduct the official investigation.

Responding to the incident, the government adopted measures to clamp down on campus violence, including the establishment of university police, the installation of cameras and an entrance card for universities, as well as harsher penalties for offenders.