President issues end-of-year message to Greeks abroad

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou issued a message to Greeks living abroad, recalling the difficulties encountered in 2020 with the disruptions caused by the pandemic, while noting their contributions to their host countries.

“I know that many of you felt frustration and anger last year, as it was not possible to visit Greece, to see relatives, maybe even to say goodbye,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“But at the same time I am very proud to see so many expatriates actively participating in the scientific effort to tackle the pandemic.”

Sakellaropoulou also noted that 2021 is poised to restore some normalcy in people’s lives, while noting that Greece will be celebrating the bicentennial of the start of the 1821 War of Independence.

“2021 dawns, reviving our hopes for a remission of the pandemic and the gradual return to normal social life. At the same time, for us Greeks everywhere, it is charged with an additional powerful historical symbolism. It is a profound change in our history. The Greek revolution of 1821 paved the way for liberation from the Ottoman yoke,” she said.