PM helps distribute food, presents at Piraeus soup kitchen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis helped serve Christmas lunch to dozens of people in need at a soup kitchen in the Piraeus suburb of Keratsini on Friday.

The prime minister’s initiative was made public on Facebook in a post by a taverna called Kritikos, which organized the meal handout and regularly distributes food to around 700 people a day from the districts of Keratsini, Drapetsona and Perama.

“He came, sat with us, talked and distributed food, gifts and toys to people in need!” the taverna’s managers said in the social media post.

“We thank him so much! We are here, carrying on! Merry Christmas!” they added in the message, which included photographs of the occasion.