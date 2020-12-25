50 new Covid-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported

Greek health authorities on Friday announced 617 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, which brought the total number to 134,852.

The number of intubated patients stood at 470 coronavirus patients are currently intubated (median age is 67), while 851 have left ICU.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 50 people died from Covid-19 in Greece, raising the total number of fatalities to 4,507.

Only six of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,749,537 tests since January 2020 and 514,770 rapid antigen tests.