Greece marked green in ECDC maps for Covid-19

Greece is now marked green on the latest map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for the coronavirus on Thursday.

This means the test positivity rate of Covid-19 fell below 4 percent last week and the notification rate is lower than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

The maps are based on data reported by EU member-states to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) database by 11.59 p.m. every Tuesday.

The downward trend was also noted during the last briefing of the representative of the Health Ministry's scientific committee.