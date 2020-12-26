First batch of coronavirus vaccines arrives in Athens

The first batch of 9,750 anti-coronavirus vaccines arrived at a storage facility in Athens early Saturday morning.

The batch arrived overland; it crossed the border with Bulgaria Friday evening.

These vaccines have been developed by Pfizer-BioΝTech.

The vaccines are stored in special deep-freeze containers, at temperatures between -70 to -80 Celsius.

The Ministry of Defense will deliver vaccines to isolated areas on the mainland and in the islands.

The first vaccinations will thake place Sunday.